Kai Cenat Says His Bizarre Beef With Kanye West Over Sweat Pants Is Over

Kai Cenat has confirmed that his bizarre beef with Kanye West, which reportedly began back in March 2024, is now officially over.

The popular streamer revealed that the strange conflict, initially sparked by oversized sweatpants, has now been settled after receiving an Instagram DM from Kanye wishing him a Happy New Year.

The tension first started during a Twitch stream in March 2024 when Cenat unboxed some free Yeezy merch, including a pair of sweatpants that were far too large for him.

Laughing at the size, Cenat joked, "Bro, this s--t is not fitting me, bro!" and began dancing in the oversized pants to the 50 Cent hit "In da Club."

But West wasn't apparently amused by Cenat's reaction. Per reports, he sent an angry message on Instagram, writing, "Don't make no jokes about my clothes...When you ain't saying nothing about what Adidas is doing...When Vultures song came out you ain't play my verse...You controlled. Don't play with me."

The outburst came after Kanye West has faced significant controversy due to a series of public incidents over the past few years, including making inflammatory comments about race, slavery and politics.

“The beef is over. The beef is over” pic.twitter.com/R96r10jzm2 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) January 5, 2025

But Cenat, surprised by the reaction to his remark, tried to clarify that he wasn't making jokes. He responded, "I hear you bro but ain't no jokes was being said when I first opened up that package I showed love instantly. All I did was try on the sweats and it didn't fit. No jokes made I immediately asked for a new pair."

However, Kanye fired back, saying, among other things, "F--k you […], you was told to diss my s--t, you a pawn."

However, things at least took a more positive turn when Cenat received a call from Kanye's manager, John Monopoly, according to another report.

Monopoly, who has reconnected with Kanye, attempted to end the feud, according to a March 2024 updated from XXL. Cenat, though unimpressed by Monopoly's past with Kanye, agreed to meet in the future to officially squash their issues.

Kai Cenat reacts to Kanye’s recent Instagram story



“I know he’s got an album coming out, and I’m not gonna lie—I think I’m officially part of the rollout. Brilliant move by him. He made me a part of the rollout, but it’s the most random thing.” pic.twitter.com/2ojid01eJt — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) January 5, 2025

Kai Cenat Confused by Kanye

But recently, Kanye added Cenat to his Instagram story, leaving Cenat confused.

"I know he's got an album coming out, and I'm not gonna lie—I think I'm officially part of the rollout," Cenat joked.

"Brilliant move by him. He made me a part of the rollout, but it's the most random thing."

And now, Cenat has confirmed the beef is over, telling fans, "The beef is over. The beef is over." Both stars can now move forward, leaving the sweatpants saga behind them.

Kanye West sent Kai Cenat the wrong Size Pants😭 pic.twitter.com/bjd1ahhOnt — Domain (@domainsdomain) March 16, 2024