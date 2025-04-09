WATCH: Kanye West Erupts in Anger After Fans Complain About Livestream Quality: 'How About This For Quality'

Kanye West did not hold back his anger during a recent livestream.

In a video posted to X, West and the host can be seen talking about the quality of the stream with the host saying that that they did not do the professional setup for a stream and that they are doing it all off of his MacBook.

Fans went on to complain about the quality despite the explanation from the host as to why the quality was not a professional level. This angered west who expressed his anger both physically and verbally.

"Y'all don't like the quality? How about this quality?" West asks before punching the camera.

The stream then cut off as a result of West's actions.

Ye punches the camera and the Stream ends. pic.twitter.com/i4287Mk45C — YEEZYSVISION (@YEEZYSVISION) April 8, 2025

West's actions on livestreams have been controversial as of late. Earlier this month, West displayed a new lyric from his upcoming 'WW3' album that took aim at Drake and called him a homophobic slur.

"N**gas be actin like f**g*ts so much I think they might be Drake," West says on the song.

Kanye West was on livestream today again recording music for his WW3 album, including a song about H*tler



"n*ggas be actin like f**g*ts so much I think they might be Drake... they dont understand the things I say on Twitter... all my n*ggas N*z*s n*gga H*il H*tler..."



(via… pic.twitter.com/Ue7gkBX8B7 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 6, 2025

West has also gone on a series of social media rants over the last year that have draw attention for the wrong reasons. The rapper has stated that he is a Nazi and that he loves Hitler on his X account. West also took aim at other celebrities such as Beyoncé and JAy-Z where he called their kids "ret*rded."

The rapper's rants come as he is reportedly experiencing marriage issues with his current wife, Bianca Censori.