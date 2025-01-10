Lil Tjay Says Offset Has Gambling Addiction and Skipped Out on $10K Debt: 'He Was Popped and Panicking'

Lil Tjay made some bold claims about Offset, suggesting that the Migos rapper is facing financial difficulties and dealing with a gambling problem.

During a recent Twitch stream, the 23-year-old Bronx native encountered Offset at a casino, where he was reportedly seen asking for money from others in a state of distress following a series of losses.

"Why I diss Offset? Offset is broke," Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, shockingly claimed.

"I seen the n**** in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for Cash Apps. He was broke."

He went on, "I don't know what happened, nobody was answering his phone calls. He was trying to run up, chasing, chasing, chasing. He must have a gambling addiction."

Lil Tjay appeared in a stream and said “Offset is broke and probably has a gambling addiction. He also claimed that Offset was panicking and asking random people to cashapp him so he gave him $5,000 and another person gave him $2,000.” pic.twitter.com/iRJnYm9hGw — The Rap Up (@TheRapUpp) January 9, 2025

The "Sex Sounds" rapper said that Cardi B's ex-husband had borrowed $5,000 from him and that the Offset, who is said to have a $32 million net worth, had taken out loans from other individuals while he was at the casino, amounting to $2,000.

Lil Tjay asserts that he has not gotten the promised refund of the $5,000 despite giving it to the 33-year-old musician.

"I see like 13 bands in loans. I don't know who got paid back that day."

"This n**** ducked me for so long, boy. Mind you, I'm 23 and this is 'raindrop, drop-top,' Cardi B's husband."

READ MORE: Offset Spotted All Smiles While Partying with Bunch of Women Amid Cardi B Divorce Drama

News of Offset's alleged debt came after he was spotted in Dubai alongside Atlanta model Melanie Jayda.

TMZ has obtained footage and pictures showing the "Open It Up" rapper and Jayda indulging in a shopping spree during. Their visit to a Chanel store reportedly resulted in $100k worth of purchases.

According to the outlet's sources, Offset and Jayda's relationship has only blossomed over the past "few weeks" and has not reached a serious level yet. He reportedly has been relishing the model's "company" and "vibe" throughout their budding romance.

This also came weeks after Cardi B's plea for him to finalize their divorce papers.

The rapper had exchanged vows with Cardi B in a private ceremony back in September 2017.