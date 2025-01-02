Offset Spotted All Smiles While Partying with Bunch of Women Amid Cardi B Divorce Drama

Offset rung in the new year out at a raging party with women. This scene has raised eyebrows in the context of his messy separation from rapper Cardi B, with whom he has endured a tumultuous on-again, off-again marriage for years now — and is finally being outed to be truly over.

In a clip that went viral on the internet, an all-smiles and chill Offset was seen partying in a crowded New Year's Eve gathering surrounded by a lot of women.

Offset, 31, and Cardi B, 32, have three children together — the youngest of which was born in September 2024. The couple previously reconciled, but sources close to them indicated this split could be permanent.

The pair's legal spat has been filled with cheating accusations and ongoing rumors of a dysfunctional relationship. More recently, fans have noted Offset's absence at family-oriented events, such as Christmas, as an indicator that the separation was widening.

While some defended Offset's decision to go out and party for New Year's instead of spending time with his family, others were less sympathetic, weighing in on social media with harsh criticism about his priorities.

Both artists are in the midst of their own successful music careers, and as such, the breakup comes as no surprise.

Last year, Offset dropped a solo project, while Cardi B continues to torch the game with multiple big hits.

The divorce has fans divided over whether this is the final chapter of one of the most discussed romances in hip-hop.