Gene Deal Reveals Diddy and Jay-Z's Bizarre Friendship Rituals, Including 'Matching White Girls' Bond

Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal has dropped bombshell claims about the rapper's relationship with Jay-Z. The allegations come as the pair works through their own respective legal dramas.

In a tell-all with The Art of Dialogue, Deal said there was an unusual closeness between Diddy and Jay-Z.

Deal explained that there were instances that just measured how in sync they were.

"They were so close that they had matching white girls together. When they used to see each other, they'd say, 'Yo, how your skinny white girl doing?'" Deal narrated.

To emphasize their closeness, Deal referenced a separate occasion during a concert at Madison Square Garden in 2007.

"How close was Diddy and Jay-Z? They was close enough that they wasn't playing basketball, they wasn't playing baseball, they wasn't playing football, and they wasn't playing hockey, or soccer, for Diddy to come on stage and pat him on his a** and then make a statement to people in the world that 'can't nobody call me Sean but Jay-Z."

The incident, he said, just gave some background to the public image of the connection between the two giants of the music world.

These comments came following serious accusations against Diddy and Jay-Z related to a civil case connected to an alleged assault at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The artists have categorically denied these charges.

Diddy continues to sit in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on a slew of charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

He has pleaded not guilty. While Jay is doing his best to get the lawsuit thrown out.

Diddy is claiming that media outlets are spreading baseless claims, and his legal team has slammed reporters for taking this rumor too far, reports said.

A team representing him told The Mirror US, "This documentary recycles the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months."

Watch the interview with Gene Deal below: