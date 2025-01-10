Ariana Grande Shares Heartfelt Message And Cites Aid Resources to Those Affected by Los Angeles Wildfire

Ariana Grande extended her sympathies and cited aid resources to everyone affected by the raging wildfire in Los Angeles.

On January 9, Grande uploaded several slides in her Instagram Stories regarding the Los Angeles wildfire that ravaged thousands of establishments and led to the evacuations of nearly 180,000 people in the affected areas.

After sharing her heartfelt message, Grande also took her time to cite several aid organizations to support on-scene responders and the affected. The Break Free singer tagged the Instagram handles of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Community Foundation, and Mutual Aid LA Network.

ariana grande shares message to everyone impacted by the los angeles wildfires and encourages followers to support organizations responding to those affected 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ubjZW4i3gB — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) January 8, 2025

"My heart is with everyone impacted by the devastating LA fires," Grande said. "(I will be) sharing some organizations to support those affected in real time. @lafdfoundation, @calfund, and @mutualaidla."

The Wicked star also shared the fashion page Who What Wear's post providing resources on where to donate goods, seek animal care, and access mental health assistance.

Ariana Grande shares resources & ways to help the L.A wildfire: pic.twitter.com/elpC7yNeW7 — Ariana World HQ ☀️ (@ArianaWorldHQ) January 9, 2025

"As a Los Angeles-based team, our hearts are heavy for all who have been affected by the massive ongoing wildfires that have destroyed homes, communities, and so much more," the page stated.

"If you're looking for ways to help, swipe through for a list of organizations that are collecting donations or seeking support."