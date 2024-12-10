Ariana Grande Admits She and Cynthia Erivo Have Been 'Insufferable' During the 'Wicked' Press Tour

If you thought the Wicked: Part One press tour was too dramatic, don't worry— Ariana Grande agrees.

During Variety's Actors on Actors interview opposite Paul Mescal, the Golden Globe-nominated actress spoke about the infamous press tour: "[We're] insufferable, yes. Horrible. It's bad. The most annoying."

The commentary is in reference to the endless tears Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo cried during most of their junket interviews. The actresses exhibited an overwhelming amount of emotion and hand-holding, leaving many fans exhausted by how emotionally taxing the narrative around the movie had become. When Mescal goes on to tell Grande how "in love" it seems like she and Erivo were, Grande promptly assured him she was aware of the theatrics.

Erivo has also recently spoken to their emotional bond, telling Drew Barrymore while a guest on her talk show that she's gotten "used to" Grande touching her at all times. "If we're not, like, [physically] connected, I'm like, 'What's wrong? What's happening? Where are you?'" she said. "We walk hand in hand very often. Like, if we're not walking hand in hand, we'll find each other somewhere.

One of the tour's particularly viral moments, in which a journalist noted that many fans had been "holding space" with the "Defying Gravity" lyrics, happened to be a stand-out moment given some fans calling it ridiculous. Grande later admitted to not fully knowing what was going on at the time.

"I didn't know what any part of it meant. I didn't understand the first sentence. I don't understand [Cynthia's] response. I just wanted to be there because I knew something big was happening."

Beyond admitting to the press tour's overdramatic tone, Grande seemingly bonded with Mescal over their shared "Glicked" release date and mutual love for theater.

The Gladiator II actor also shared he was jealous of Grande's effortless comedic timing in film. "It's a really hard thing to do. You do it so well in ['Wicked']. I think you're extraordinarily brilliant in the film. Beyond that, what can't you do?"