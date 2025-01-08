Ariana Grande Unsure About Taking An Audrey Hepburn Role Following Comparisons: 'That Would Have To Be Done So Well'

Ariana Grande shared her thoughts about playing the role of icon Audrey Hepburn.

Grande stunned everyone with her appearance at the National Board of Review Awards Gala, in New York City. The One Last Time singer made headlines for her elegant look consisting of a pastel dress from Loewe and refined jewelry.

Amid the event, Grande was interviewed about her thoughts on playing the role of Hepburn in a potential biopic. According to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grande was asked if she could manifest Hepburn in a biopic, much to the singer's surprise.

Grande then conveyed uncertainty over portraying a legend like Hepburn, expressing that getting into her character would be a monumental challenge.

"Oh my goodness, oh my goodness. I have no idea. That would have to be done so well and so perfectly, I don't know, no way that I could."

The comment was followed by the interviewer's encouragement, "You could, sis."

"That's very kind," Grande responded.

Grande's visual comparisons to Hepburn first spread online during her appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes. The singer had trended for her graceful presence due to her silk gown from Givenchy and pair of white opera gloves.

The Wicked star also completed the look with her ponytail hairstyling, which had her bangs swept to the side, emitting the classic Hollywood allure.