Go-Go Dancer Accuses Diddy of Forcing 'Sex Slaves' to Wear Certain Color-Coded Dress to Signal Their Availability

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious scrutiny after claims that his big-deal White Parties were a front for a sinister plot to lure women into a sexual trap.

As first reported by AllHipHop, Adria English, a former Go-Go dancer, has filed a lawsuit against Combs, claiming he took advantage of these events to enforce a color-coordinated dress code that she said branded women as "sex slaves."

According to English, who performed at the 2004 Labor Day White Party, she was led to believe that the role would be a stepping-stone to her music career.

She said, however, she got caught up in a climate of pressure and exploitation.

The developers' lawsuit claims the white outfits donned by women at the extravagant events inside Hamptons and Miami were more than just a style statement.

They allegedly acted as a signal that these women were available for sex work. Combs handpicked these uniforms, English lawyer Joel M. Taylor argues, in order to visually communicate to patrons that specific women were "for sale."

The accusations range from claiming to use violence, threats, and drugging to keep a person in line.

English further claimed that what had started as events soon turned into "Freak Off" after-parties, during which she and others were drugged and forced into non-consensual acts.

English was later dressed in black clothing, indicating she had already been assaulted, a further allegation states.

"[English] was required to wear a black dress to the 'White Party' not simply to denote her capacity as an employee, but more sinisterly as a sex-trafficked sex worker," the complaint states.

Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Hintz is set to stand trial in May.

Diddy's lawyers refuted all the claims against him, insisting that he is innocent. Things have been less smooth sailing in the case of English, however, whose first team of lawyers withdrew over differences between her and them over the legal direction and settlement proposals — among other issues.