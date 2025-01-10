Diddy Accused of Profiting $30M While Da Band Members Were Barely Paid: 'He Didn't Give Us a Million Piece'

Chopper Young City, who was a member of the early 2000s hip-hop group Da Band, is accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of making $30 million and leaving the group's members broke and underpaid.

In a new interview with The Art of Dialogue, Chopper noted that Da Band had financial hardships while on Bad Boy Records, the label founded by Diddy.

"[Diddy] didn't give us a million apiece, didn't give us $100,000 apiece," he said. "You gotta understand, when we came out, we were an experiment for him and MTV. [He] didn't know it was gonna blow up."

Chopper told the outlet that he had a life-changing experience being part of the group but felt frustrated when he learned about a slice of what Diddy was alleged to profit off the effort.

The allegations come as Diddy faces increasing criticism about his career and personal life.

From being called the music industry's godfather to now having a stigma around his name, that's a tough road for Diddy. They now question the legacy he built due to Bad Boy Records and the many artists.

And other former associates, long afraid of the self-made mogul's power, have begun coming forward with similar allegations that seem to be bringing down the legend one pedestal at a time.

Fans and industry insiders have been left sorting through the complications of Diddy's legacy as legal cases and personal scandals don't stop piling up.

Although he undeniably changed music and culture, stories like Chopper Young City's certainly make you wonder how he made his way to the top, critics said.

Da Band was an instant hit after being formed on the MTV reality show Making the Band, releasing their debut album, Too Hot for TV.

The group briefly reached big success but soon fell into financial difficulties and lost its management, leading to its downfall.