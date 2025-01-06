Bad Bunny Questioned Over 'Rolling Stone' Giving His New Album a Perfect Score

Bad Bunny has become one of the most formidable names in music over the last decade and his albums have won acclaim. His new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, is no different.

Released on Jan 5. the project is the sixth studio album by Bad Bunny and it includes the previously released singles, "El Clúb" and "Pitorro de Coco". Despite its late release in the week, the project has gone on to win acclaim from outlets, namely Rolling Stone, who gave the album a perfect 100/100 score.

"It's homegrown, jubilant, and fresh as Benito takes the best moments from Un Verano Sin Ti and pushes the limits of his continuously experimental sound into the unchartered territory of Puerto Rican folk music and salsa," the review reads.

"While Bad Bunny honors his homeland and snapshots of his life there, he finds pieces of himself that felt lost just a year ago: the love-lorn poet, the dreamer, and, most of all, the proud puertorriqueño," it added.

However, those on social media were not sold on the album and had harsh words to say to Rolling Stone and Bad Bunny about the album's perfect score.

"The cheque was huge," wrote one X user.

"It's good but not that good," wrote another user.

"Nah bro y'all glazing everyone now, the same thing with kendrick, bad bunny's new album it's pretty good but not an 'instant classic,'" another added.

"Started buying reviews, a different person said.

Bad Bunny began the rollout for the album when he released the led single "El Club" on Dec. 5. Three weeks later, he announced the album along with the second single ""Pitorro de Coco."

The project was teased with a trailer that showed an isolated home in Puerto Rico set in the future. The man in the clip reminds about his past and discusses his adventures over his lifetime. However, he keeps coming back to Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny is from.

When Debí Tirar Más Fotos was released, Bad Bunny shared a short film on YouTube that he co-directed.