Bad Bunny Recalls Being 'Depressed' Over Turning 20: 'I'm a F**king Old Man'

Bad Bunny thought his life was over after he reached the age of 20, but little did he know it had just begun.

The Puerto Rican superstar sat down with Zane Lowe for a new interview on Apple Music 1 where he shared the devastation he felt when he turned 20.

"I'm still young, but I just turned 30. I remember when I turned 20, I was depressed. I thought that I was I was going to die. It was the end of my life. I was, 'Oh, my God, I'm 20! I'm a f---ing old man! I'm about to die! This is the end!'" he told Lowe.

Bad Bunny went on to admit that he can be a "very emotional person."

"Sometimes I overthink everything. I'm just learning not to think too much and just trust in the life and God and the process and everything and enjoy the moment. But now I'm 30, people start to ask you, 'Are you going to marry? Are you going to have kids?' You start to think, am I wrong?" he said.

"I've been reflecting about my whole life, my history, and also about my career, when I've been doing all these years. I'm about to turn 10 years in the industry. And that's f---ing crazy because sometimes I feel that I'm a rookie, this is my first year! This is my first album to me," Bad Bunny added.

The album he is referring to is Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which has gotten rave reviews from critics, but not all fans have been sold on the project. Despite this, there has been a viral trend from the album on TikTok. The trend sees users showcase their life through pictures, similar to the title of the album, which means I Should've Taken More Photos in English.

@mandarodzz Definitivamente debí tirar más fotos. Welita Thelma siempre en mi 💓 ♬ sonido original - 𝙅

Bad Bunny has since reacted to the trend in a video on his TikTok that has gained more than 1.4 million likes. In the clip, Bad Bunny can be seen with watery eyes as he has appeared to be crying watching everyone express their life in pictures.

Bad Bunny began the rollout for the album when he released the led single "El Club" on Dec. 5. Three weeks later, he announced the album along with the second single "Pitorro de Coco."

The album is predicted to do well on the charts with Hits Daily Double predicting that it will debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 90,000 units in its first week.