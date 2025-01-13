The Weeknd Postpones Album Release And Cancels Rose Bowl Performance Due to LA Wildfires

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has postponed his album release and canceled one of his shows out of respect amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

On January 15, Tesfaye announced through his official Instagram account that his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, had been postponed to January 31 due to the raging fires in Los Angeles.

The "Blinding Lights" singer added that his scheduled Rose Bowl show at Pasadena on January 25 has been called off.

"Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles county the Rose Bowl show has been cancelled and the album date has been postponed to 01.31.25," Tesfaye shared.

He added, "I am cancelling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th."

Tesfaye then described Los Angeles as a "profound source of inspiration" and expressed his thoughts to everyone affected by the fires.

The singer stated, "My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild. With love, Abel."

Tesfaye has previously shared that "Hurry Up Tomorrow" will mark the end of his trilogy, following "After Hours" in 2020 and "Dawn FM" in 2022. He also stated that he might have to retire his persona as The Weeknd after the release of "Hurry Up Tomorrow."