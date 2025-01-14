Diddy Demands 'Freak-Off' Tapes Be Made Public to Prove Innocence

Sean "Diddy" Combs is claiming that the footage of his alleged "freak offs" would establish his innocence and is requesting that the authorities turn them over.

According to Daily Mail UK, his attorneys requested in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday that the judge must order prosecutors to provide them with the nine tapes he is alleged to have participated in.

They are "elaborate and produced sex performances" that Combs prepared and directed while he was masturbating and frequently recorded, according to the prosecution. They depict "private sexual conduct" between him and his then-partner Cassie Ventura, as per his lawyers, and they clear him of any corruption.

In their filing, they said, "These videos unambiguously show that the person alleged in the indictment not only consented by thoroughly enjoyed herself. The recordings also directly refute the allegations that Mr. Combs kept these videos as 'collateral.'"

After Combs was indicted, prosecutors refused to turn over the films, and his attorneys were only able to view their contents in November and December.

The government agreed with Ventura's lawyer's request that the films not be released in order to preserve her privacy, therefore they have remained hidden.

Diddy's attorney can only view them under law enforcement supervision due to these limitations, and they are now requesting improved access.

According to TMZ, the accusation and court filings include Ventura as Victim 1, who "not only consented, but thoroughly enjoyed herself," and the videos would show this.