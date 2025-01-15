Iggy Azalea Says She Hasn't Heard From Playboy Carti in 6 Months Despite Having a Son Together

Iggy Azalea is not on good terms with Playboi Carti, the father of her son.

In a viral video that has circulated on social media, Azalea was asked to tell her former flame to drop an album. However, that is when Azalea revealed that she has not been in contact with him for half a year.

"I don't speak to him my love," she began.

"We haven't heard from that man in over six months. We don't know where he is. I have no idea, no association. You have to tell somebody that speaks to wherever he is. We don't know and we don't care," she adds.

"We haven't heard from that man in over 6 months, we don't know where he is... We don't know or care." pic.twitter.com/67W0ayNpRm — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 14, 2025

The comments echo what Azalea had said last year when she claimed that she was a single mother to her child, Onyx, whom she shares with Carti.

Speaking to Jesse Tyler Ferguson for his Dinner's On Me podcast, Azalea shared that she is the "only parent" to her son.

"I'm very much a single mother. I'm very much the only parent. No disrespect, but I am not co-parenting, really. That's just the reality of it," she said.

Later in the episode, the "Fancy" rapper shared that she wants to take a step away from the entertainment scene and focus on the little moments with her son. She went on to credit her mother for helping her become a successful parent.

"I owe my success in large part to my mother because she spent so much time with me, and she just really gassed me up and made me think I was a superwoman genius, dancer extraordinaire, painter extraordinaire, chef, whatever it was. And it's important to me, even when my son's only 4, that I know I'm there, instilling that confidence in him and just helping guide him," she shared.

After Azalea and Carti broke up four months after their son was born, she shared that they had a volatile relationship.

"I had something happen one day with my son's father and me and it was just like one of those moments where you're just like, I didn't wake up thinking this is what my day would be. But by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back. And that was the end of it," she said on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, High Low With EmRata.

Azalea's last album was 2021's End of an Era. Her last single as a lead artist was 2023's "Money Come," which failed to live up to the success of previous releases.