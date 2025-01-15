Donnell Rawlings Reveals Story Behind The 'Suspect' Photo Of Him In Between Legs Of Diddy

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, comedian Donnell Rawlings gave a humorous perspective on a viral photo of himself, Diddy, and a handful of other celebs.

The photo, which has left Rawlings in a compromising position between Diddy's legs, caused a stir on the internet.

The first part of the interview, which lasted close to 15 minutes, included Rawlings detailing the background of the photo from one of the parties hosted by Diddy years earlier.

"I ain't even know he was back there. I photobombed and I was in an awkward position," he quipped, as quoted by AllHipHop.

"You don't got to say between the man's legs. You got the wrong wordplay. I photobombed and was in a situation where people perceived to be very suspect. Or as the kids say, 'sus'."

The pic was back in the headlines after allegations surfaced about Diddy's reported "Freak Off" parties said to include debauchery and wild behavior.

Rawlings did admit that these parties existed, although he argued that in Hollywood, a double standard was employed for what was deemed appropriate.

"Everybody knows 'Freak Offs'," he said. "Everybody know Hollywood is Hollywood. I don't understand why all these muthafuckas act like, 'Oh my God, they had a mansion party and they had cocaine and all these orgies drugs and stuff."

Rawlings later defended what he called "context" for the photo, saying the image was taken 10 years ago at a party that he felt was more festive than scandalous.

"It was just a vibe," Rawlings said. "We had dinner, we exchanged good energy, and that's what it was for me. Nothing more, nothing less."

He also pointed out that the event was a family affair with his son there as well as Dave Chappelle's kids. He closed by talking about how the perception of the image has evolved over time, reminding that it was once a moment of triumphant success for Black men.