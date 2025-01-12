Diddy's Accuser Shares Horror of Her Alleged Remote Control Rape Ordeal As 'Pay' For Tupac Remarks in New Docu

In a new documentary to be released on Peacock, Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of raping a woman with a remote control, among serious allegations. The accusation is said to have taken place after she made remarks regarding his potential ties to the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

As per People, in an October lawsuit against Combs, Ashley Parham claims the assault happened at a property in Oakland, Calif., in 2018, where she says Combs arrived with multiple others, as well as his chief of staff Kristina Khorram, who is also seen anonymously in the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

In the complaint, Parham mentioned that the assault happened after she told another man she was with and named as a defendant in the lawsuit who was FaceTiming Combs at a bar that she wasn't "impressed" with Combs, suspecting he was "involved in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur."

In reaction, Combs reportedly threatened that she would "pay" for the comment.

The complaint says Combs held a knife to her face before the assault. Khorram also attempted to intimidate her, stating that he could send her to any country on the planet without her family ever seeing her again, she further alleges.

Combs has denied the lawsuit — and so has Khorram, with the fashion mogul's lawyers calling her allegations "fabricated."

In the documentary, Parham expresses her feelings of isolation and distrust towards others following an alleged assault.

"I've become incredibly reclusive," she says. "I don't trust anyone."

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department investigated the claims made by Parham in the past and found them to be "unfounded." Combs' lawyers argue there is no proof he was ever near the supposed site when the attack occurred.

While these denials have continued, Combs is still in custody on separate federal sex trafficking and other charges to which he has entered a not-guilty plea. His trial is set for May 2025.

Interviews with Combs' friends and other ex-colleagues, the documentary goes more in-depth into his life and career. In its latest court filing, however, Combs' legal team accused the film of spreading groundless conspiracy theories.

Watch the trailer of the new documentary below: