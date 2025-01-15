Diddy Allegedly Threatened Victim with 'Joker-Inspired' Torture in Disturbing Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The situation surrounding the rape lawsuit involving Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to escalate into an even stranger territory.

Allegations suggest the rapper became unhinged towards his accuser, making chilling threats that included references to a movie by mentioning cutting off her face similar to the character of "The Joker."

As reported by Radar Online, Diddy made a menacing vow to inflict the notorious "Glasgow smile" on the frightened woman, a brutal act that involves cutting the victim's face from ear to mouth, before reportedly committing sexual assault.

"Combs is obsessed with Joker and this was a graphic and disturbing example of him allegedly acting out scenes from the film in real life with terrible consequences," an insider revealed to the outlet.

"He used to believe he was Joker."

According to the victim, the rapper confronted her by brandishing a knife and pressing it against the right side of her face, warning her of a potential "Glasgow smile" as retribution for her earlier remarks.

The records alleged that the assault was in retaliation for her insinuation that Diddy played a role in Tupac Shakur's murder. The disgraced mogul reportedly proceeded to forcibly remove her clothes and subjected her to a brutal sexual assault using a television remote control.

Amid the harrowing experience, it was reported that Diddy conveyed to her the grave message that he held the power over her life, insinuating that she could vanish at his whim.

Diddy dresses up as Heath Ledger’s version of the Joker for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/CIeY5B7e88 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2022

Following that, the victim recalled sexually assault by a group of individuals, reaching a point where she felt utterly helpless and paralyzed, unable to control her movements.

She attempted to broke free using all her might, only to be thwarted by Diddy who restrained and told her to remain silent about the mistreatment she endured.

But in a desperate dash for safety, she thought she heard gunfire as she fled.

The victim later sought help from the authorities at the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department to accuse Diddy and his associates, but her case was not pursued at that moment.

Diddy remains in custody as he awaits a court hearing for charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.