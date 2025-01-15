Jodeci's DeVante Swing Exonerated in Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs has been dismissed without prejudice against DeVante Swing, the other founding member of the R&B group Jodeci.

In Liza Gardner's lawsuit against the music mogul, which accused him of raping her when she was just 16, made explosive allegations that Swing was involved in the assault.

However, in a surprising turn, Gardner, through her lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, has opted to voluntarily drop all claims against Swing, as detailed by AllHipHop.

This dismissal leaves the door open for Gardner to refile accusations. It sounds like a victory for Swing, but it doesn't fully exonerate him from the serious allegations of abuse.

The lawsuit detailed bombshell accusations that the Jodeci founder, who served as Gardner's "co-guardian" at the time, was playing a role in the events leading up to the encounter.

Gardner also accused Swing of transporting her across state lines from North Carolina to New York and New Jersey, buying her alcohol and marijuana, and "prostituting her" to Diddy. She claimed that Swing was also there when the assault happened and did nothing to stop it.

The lawsuit's witness statement said Swing was "leaning against the wall or furniture or something, watching whatever Puffy was doing to Liza."

Swing was accused of enabling Diddy in the alleged assault.

So far, Swing has not responded publicly regarding his dismissal from the case and did not respond to allegations outlined in Gardner's lawsuit.

However, as per AllHipHop, in her legal filing submitted through her attorney Tyrone Blackburn, Gardner said she was voluntarily dismissing all claims against Swing.