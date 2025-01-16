P. Fluid, vocalist and founding member of the heavy metal troupe 24-7 Spyz, was discovered dead Monday afternoon in an abandoned ambulette in the Bronx. He was 64 years old.

As reported by DailyMail, when authorities answered a 911 call, they found Fluid, real name Peter Forrest, unconscious in the rear of the vehicle used to transport disabled travelers. He was declared dead at the scene by emergency services.

The source said the ambulette's front window was broken, indicating it had been parked in the area for some time.

Fluid was last spotted around 8 a.m. the day he died and missed his pickups, alarming coworkers at the company that owned the vehicle, Marquis Ambulette.

New York Police Department said Forrest had trauma to his body and ruled his death a homicide. Still, no arrests were created, and police are investigating.

Fluid started 24-7 Spyz with roots in 1986, mixing heavy metal, rock, funk, jazz, reggae, and rap. The group became known for their energetic live shows and began supporting big acts, such as Jane's Addiction in the early '90s.

In a Rolling Stone interview, after Fluid left the band and was replaced by Jimi Hazel, Hazel praised him for being "a great frontman" who "always had frontman energy and frontman vocals."

Most recently, besides his music career, Fluid was instrumental in founding the Black Rock Coalition, a nonprofit advocating for the creative freedom of Black musicians.

P. Fluid was a talented musician and a shining light in the heavy metal music community who will be greatly missed.