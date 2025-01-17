Man Arrested After Breaking Into Kid Cudi's Home, Eating His Food, and Using His Shower

An unidentified intruder was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly breaking into Kid Cudi's Los Angeles home.

TMZ detailed that at around 5 p.m., the burglar was caught on security cameras eating the artist's food, going to the bathroom, and even having a shower.

When the LA County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they discovered a shirtless man in Cudi's kitchen, who was promptly taken into custody on charges of felony burglary and theft.

It's currently unknown if there are any property damages or missing items following the apprehension. The suspect, who is reportedly homeless, is detained on a bail amount of $150,000.

Cudi is yet to comment on the incident.

The break-in incident took place just a week following the distressing Los Angeles wildfires that led to the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper and many others evacuating their residences.

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, shared an Instagram Story about the evacuation, urging fellow residents of Los Angeles to do the same.

On January 8, he shared that he and his family successfully evacuated their Los Angeles home.

"Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib," Cudi said in a post.

"Im safe, w my loved ones, dogs are safe. For all the folk who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and Im for praying us all and I send ALL my love to you and yours. if you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Dont hesitate. Be safe LA. Love you guys."