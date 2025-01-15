Kanye West Posts Naked Video of Pamela Anderson, Hints New Music in Explicit Clip

Kanye West uploaded a naked video of Pamela Anderson to his Instagram Stories and raised the anticipation for his new music.

According to the clip, West posted a snippet from the reality show "The Girls Next Door," which Showed the "Baywatch" star walking towards Playboy magazine publisher Hugh Hefner while naked from head to toe.

Anderson, holding up a birthday cake, proceeds to tease and kiss the publisher.

After playfully interacting with Hefner and the rest of the guests, Anderson then exits the room in a lively manner. Despite the video's randomness and explicit content, it also received attention due to its background music.

🎥 NEW: IG STORY FROM YE



“HIDE YOUR BITCH”



SNIPPET?? pic.twitter.com/cKpHdn1Evy — TotalYe (@totalkanye) January 15, 2025

Instead of the real audio from the show, West placed a new snippet from an unreleased song that repeated the lines, "Hide Your B****."

West has seen a comeback in his social media presence, as the "Good Life" rapper has continuously teased fans of his much-awaited "Bully" album.

Amid the wait for West's music, Daily Mail reported that he had finally reunited with his children. The outlet shared photos and a video showing West with his kids Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in a 7-Eleven convenience store. However, his wife Bianca Censori and eldest daughter North weren't present on the trip.

The reunion came amid echoes of West being an absent father to his kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper has also constantly globe-trotted with Censori to China, Japan, and the Maldives.

During the Los Angeles wildfire, Kardashian and the four children had to evacuate their home, and West's presence was nowhere to be found. It was also claimed that West hadn't seen his children in at least 118 days.