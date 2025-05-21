Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Furious Over Cassie's Relationship with Kid Cudi, Demanded $20K

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing more explosive accusations in his ongoing sex-trafficking trial, as Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's mother testified that the music mogul once demanded $20,000 from her after learning about Cassie's relationship with rapper Kid Cudi.

Regina Ventura took the stand in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, revealing that Combs was furious when he discovered her daughter had been romantically involved with Scott Mescudi — known to fans as Kid Cudi — back in 2011.

"It was understood that he was going to need $20,000 to recoup money he had spent on her because he had been angry that she had had a relationship with Scott Mescudi," Regina said.

According to her testimony, she and her husband were so frightened for their daughter's safety that they took out a home equity loan to meet Combs's alleged demand.

"I was scared for my daughter's safety," she told the court. Regina added that the money was later returned, but only after the threat was made, PageSix said.

Regina Ventura, Cassie's mother, testifies that she took out a loan and wired $20,000 to Diddy after he threatened to release a sextape of Cassie after discovering that she was dating Kid Cudi.



She revealed that the money was returned to her account within "four or five days." pic.twitter.com/uuv7KoL9dm — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 20, 2025

Cassie Testifies Diddy Used Wine Opener in Violent Outburst

Cassie, 38, had already testified last week that Combs physically abused her after discovering the relationship.

According to Independent, she said he once came at her with a wine bottle opener during a violent outburst and that she used a burner phone to speak with Mescudi in secret, fearing what Combs would do if he found out.

The tension between Combs and Kid Cudi allegedly escalated beyond threats. In a 2023 civil lawsuit later settled for $20 million, Cassie accused Combs of blowing up Cudi's car in 2012.

While Combs has denied any involvement, prosecutors have separately alleged he set fire to a vehicle belonging to an unnamed person around the same time. A spokesperson for Mescudi told The New York Times last year that the car bombing claims were "all true."

In court, Regina Ventura also testified that she documented injuries Cassie sustained from alleged abuse and that she once called the police after a violent fight between the singer and Combs.

These testimonies are part of a broader case against Combs, who faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all accusations.

Kid Cudi is expected to testify later this week as prosecutors continue to build their case. If convicted, Combs could face life in prison.