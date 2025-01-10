Lil Wayne's Daughter Slams 'Ignorant People' Who Have No Empathy for the Rich Losing Homes During the LA Fires

As the fires continue to ravage Los Angeles, Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, has slammed those have little or no sympathy for wealthy people who have lost their homes.

In a scathing tweet to her X account on Jan. 10, Carter called people "ignorant" who do not have empathy for everyone who has lost their homes -- even if they are rich.

"I wanna tell the ignorant people something ... it doesn't matter how much money you have .. don't nobody wanna see everything they worked so hard for .. in Ashes ! Like wtf is wrong with y'all telling fortunate people to 'just buy a new house' like huh? Y'all are weird," she said.

I wanna tell the ignorant people something … it doesn’t matter how much money you have .. don’t nobody wanna see everything they worked so hard for .. in Ashes ! Like wtf is wrong with yall telling fortunate people to “just buy a new house” like huh? Yall are weird . — Love me (@reginae_carter1) January 10, 2025

Additionally, Bethenny Frankel also talked about the plight of the wealthy during these devastating times in a TikTok post.

"The wealthy people who suffered this disaster they donate to charities, and they watch on TV the plight of other people. But they have not personally experience what someone in Puerto Rico has experiences their entire life is gone," she began.

"These people watch from the outside how the other half suffers and it rarely happens to the wealthy in this kind of concentrated volume," Frankel added.

While she admitted rich people donate to the poor, they never get to experience what a poor person feels.

She closes by noting that she is now seeing grown successful men "sobbing" and it is hitting differently for her.

"Immense suffering like this rarely happens to the wealth en masse," she noted.

Several celebrities have been urged to evacuate or have lost their homes already, including Anna Faris, Britney Spears and Mandy Moore.

While celebrities have sent out tons of supportive messages to the families that have lost everything in the fire, singer Chris Brown shared his own take on the situation, saying in a post to his Instagram Stories that "S---t don't add up" when it comes to the fires.

He then shared that he thinks "Someone starting these fires."

Indeed, one person has been detained shortly after a wildfire broke out near Calabasas. However, according to KTLA 5, the man has not been charged in any connection with the fire.