Matt Healy Reacts To Buzz Over Taylor Swift Mention In The 1975's New Album

The 1975's much-anticipated album will reportedly mention sentiments surrounding the past relationship between its frontman Matty Healy and pop icon Taylor Swift.

The English pop-rock band is set release its sixth album with the title track, God Has Entered My Body, as per The Sun. An anonymous insider believes the song will reflect Healy and Swift's past connection.

The 1975 — Healy, Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, and George Daniel — have been quite busy in the studio. One line from the rumored track reportedly goes, "Keep your head up, princess, your tiara is falling."

In particular, the outlet shared a source claiming the song will address the relationship's journey.

"Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty's fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance," the source shared.

Although they claimed that Healy would never make a public comment regarding his personal life and relationships, the "Chocolate" singer doesn't hold back in expressing himself in his songs, and that he "gets everything off his chest."

Meanwhile, Healy has also reacted to the initial report in a Reddit forum, as per Billboard.

"Huge if true," he commented.

Given the high-profile status of Healy and Swift, their past relationship is still making headlines. The dating rumors first surfaced in May 2023, following Swift's breakup news with Joe Alwyn, her ex-boyfriend of six years.

However, Healy and Swift broke up shortly in June 2023.

Despite their lack of public acknowledgment regarding their relationship, the media coverage of their romantic rumors was immense.

Swift's song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," the 14th track from her album The Tortured Poets Department, is often associated with Healy.