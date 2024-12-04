Matty Healy Apologizes After Threatening to 'Slap' Azealia Banks So Hard Her 'Wig' Falls Off

Azealia Banks is no stranger to feuds on X and her latest one involves The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

The two have had an ongoing feud since May 2023, but things reached a fever pitch on Dec. 3 when Healy threatened to "slap" Banks.

Their latest interaction began when Banks commented on a picture of Charli XCX: saying "Charli used to be sooo pretty. Ugh."

Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh. https://t.co/JeI5qSw33i — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 3, 2024

Healy waded into the debate as he said, "All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you're so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro."

Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro https://t.co/xKe9b71UV1 — Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 3, 2024

Healy's bandmate, George Daniel, is engaged to Charli. Banks then responded to Healy's comment.

"I still don't know any of your music but make sure you keep all that s--- behind your keyboard. This is hiphop, and you are very easy to set up. A bad bag, a bad pill. It only costs $200 and an ounce of weed to do you," she said in a cryptic thread via The Independent.

Healy hit back, "I'll f----- slap you so hard I'll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b---h calls a wig has ever flown.

Not surprisingly, Healy faced serious backlash and went on to apologize to Banks for his comment.

"Nah I can't be saying I'm gonna hit a girl that's insane I'm sorry. You just can't keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it's really hurtful gets me well defensive," he said.

Nah fr I was just trying to match your vibe im scared now im sorry bro, i was just sticking up for my mates. Im not tough lol — Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 4, 2024

But Banks kept the feud going and shared a close-up picture of him and his teeth.

"It's clear you do not floss enough, don't use the right toothpaste, should quit cigs, and you wait till after coffee to brush your teeth. Your gums look inflamed like early signs of gingivitis," she said.

"You must brush your teeth first thing in the am because morning breath is not a result of having a closed mouth all night, it's actually the refuse from what your heart detoxes up while you sleep," Banks added.

Stick up for these jibs dear, they look like white castle burger onions. It's clear you do not floss enough, dont use the right toothpaste, should quit cigs, and you wait till after coffee to brush your teeth. Your gums look inflamed like early signs of gingivitis. You must brush… https://t.co/CvJwjMfJWv pic.twitter.com/2YKOhALUYL — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024

While Banks continued to respond to Healy with a series of vulgar tweets, Healy has appeared to step aside and stopped responding after apologizing.

Previously, the two of them battled it out when Healy was linked to Taylor Swift in 2023. In that feud, Banks brought up racist comments Healy had previously made about the rapper Ice Spice during an appearance on The Adam Friedland Podcast. During the interview, Healy and the host speculated on the rapper's identity with jokes about her sounding like an "Inuit Spice Girl" and a "chubby Chinese lady."

At the time, Azealia shared a photo of Healy on-stage alongside a headline referencing his on-stage apology for his comments about Ice Spice.

"Does Matt Healy know that no one actually thinks the 1975 makes good music? And that he's a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing and he's clearly so pressed that a black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and money than him," she said via The Sun.