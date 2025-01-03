Young Thug's Cryptic 'Rat' Rap Tease Raises Eyebrows: Are His Bars Targeting an Old Friend?

In the latest clip sparking anticipation and unease from fans, a snippet of new music from Atlanta rapper Young Thug has emerged online with lyrics seemingly questioning loyalty among associates.

In the video, which made rounds on social media, a dark studio shot of Young Thug is seen, spitting on a beat: "Never associate with a rat / Go and get some money and get a pack / Hit her in the car at the Saks [Fifth Avenue]."

Fans quickly speculated the lyrics might be directed toward Young Thug's fellow rapper Gunna, as Young Thug recently posted a cryptic message on social media about "rats" within the industry.

"Never associate with a rat" pic.twitter.com/1lLLIkgW2X — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 2, 2025

Young Thug was released from jail in late October of 2024 but had been forced to adhere to an intensive form of probation, including a restriction on making any music that mentions gangs.

This has caused fans to speculate whether or not new material from him would be in breach of those terms.

Reactions on social media were a blend of excitement and apprehension.

"Homeboy is beefing with his best selling artist," commented one user.

At the same time, another questioned Thug's ownership in the YSL RICO case, saying, "Gunna was/is his artist and he should've protected him better before and during that whole ordeal."

Young Thug got 40 years — the first five are time-served. He was also on probation for 15 years and must complete community service while not being allowed to leave the Atlanta Metro area.

Fans are still weighing their theories on what the rapper ultimately means in his overall direction.