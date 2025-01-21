Green Day Mocks Elon Musk in South Africa By Changing 'American Idiot' Lyrics to Target Him

Green Day is not holding back when it comes to how they feel about the current political environment in the United States.

Leader Billie Joe Armstrong threw some shade at Elon Musk when Green Day performed their first concert at Johannesburg in South Africa. While on stage, the group performed their political song "American Idiot" and changed the words to reference Musk.

The original lyrics of the song include: "I'm not a part of the redneck agenda" and were subsequently changed to "I'm not a part of the Elon agenda." The change was captured on TikTok and has earned over 1.2 million likes on the platform.

People in the comments section celebrated Green Day for the lyric change.

"For nearly 40 years, Green Day has ALWAYS stood on business!" wrote one person.

"I hope Elon saw this and cried," another added.

"In Green Day we trust," someone else said.

"And this is what punk music is for," another chimed in.

This is not the first time that a person close to Donald Trump was slammed by the band in a lyric change to "American Idiot" -- Trump and his MAGA movement was slammed in an earlier performance of the song from 2024. As previously reported, Green Day changed the lyrics of the song from "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda."

"American Idiot" was originally created to critique the policies of former President George Bush during his administration during the early and mid '00s.

In other news, Musk has been the center of attention on social media for appearing to do a Nazi salute on Jan. 20, the day that Trump was inaugurated for the second time as president. However, Musk has since fired back at the accusation of him allegedly doing a Nazi salute in a post to his X account.

"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired," he said on the social media platform.