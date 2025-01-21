Ariana Grande Likes A Post Dissing Carrie Underwood's Performance at Trump Inauguration

Ariana Grande's subtle activity on social media has drawn attention among netizens.

On Instagram, the "Dangerous Woman" singer liked a post from pop culture enthusiast and writer Evan Ross Katz. The post included a photo of Underwood performing at the second inauguration ceremony for President-Elect Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris, who was seen standing near Underwood, was also mentioned in the caption.

According to the post, Katz stated, "Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese ('Girl, find the note') watching Carrie Underwood at today's chilling Inauguration."

Ariana Grande has liked a post shading Carrie Underwood’s performance at Trump’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/jZcr6eVrgC — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2025

The caption is a reference to a viral phrase from an episode of reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. On X (formerly Twitter), netizens couldn't help but react to Grande's daring move on the platform.

One netizen shared, "When u get called out on ur terrible vocals by the greatest vocalist of our generation lol! I'm dying, @carrieunderwood ur washed."

when u get called out on ur terrible vocals by THEE greatest vocalist of our generation LOL!!!!! IM DYINGGGGG @carrieunderwood UR WASHED 😭😭😭 https://t.co/pYqwHevZYe — marz 🫧 (@b4bylov3z) January 21, 2025

Another one remarked, "Oh, Ariana, this is one of the reasons I stan you. What a queen!"

Oh, Ariana, this is one of the reasons I stan you. What a queen! 👑 https://t.co/MIZ9Txiy2o — Chyman (@SoMirrorball) January 21, 2025

A third one joined, "This is what the caption is referring to and I'm crying, I love Ari."

This is what the caption is referring to and im cryingg i love ari https://t.co/d7ReJ550mo pic.twitter.com/FdU8j8KYdx — Daniela♡︎☽ (@h2gkmodani) January 21, 2025

When Trump won over Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Grande reached out on social media to offer comforting words.

"Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today," she posted in her Instagram Stories.

ariana speaks on the results of the 2024 #ElectionDay via instagram



“holding the hand of every person who is feeling like the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today” pic.twitter.com/eF6ibKtxVJ — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) November 6, 2024

When Underwood confirmed her performance at Trump's inauguration, many expressed their outrage. To address her participation at the event, Underwood released a statement describing how honored she was to have been asked to sing at the ceremony and be a part of a historic occasion.

Apart from fans with liberal views, some producers from American Idol were reportedly angry with Underwood's decision. According to an insider, the sudden news "caught everyone off guard."

The insider also worried that a boycott of the program was brewing among the viewers.

"Whether or not that's true or just noise will be seen after the ratings come in but the conversation it now brings Idol into is not what producers want," the insider shared.