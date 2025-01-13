Fans React to Carrie Underwood Singing 'America the Beautiful' at Trump Inauguration: 'Say Bye-Bye to Your Career'

Carrie Underwood has booked her next gig, and some are not happy about it.

The country music singer is set to perform at Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. The outlet goes on to report that Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful."

After the news was announced that she would be taking part in the ceremony, some on social media have shared their outrage at Underwood's decision.

"Carrie Underwood is preforming at Trump's inauguration so I'm blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music," one X user stated.

"This is why she got cheated on," shared someone else in reference to her hit song "Before He Cheats."

"Of course Trump could only get a literal has-been to perform for him, no A-list singer would wanna be there," another added.

"I wonder if she knows how much of a weirdo she is for doing this," quipped another.

She has since released a statement about her decision to perform at Trump's inauguration.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have long been the subject of controversy due to their ties to other conservative stars. In 2021, the singer's husband defended Aaron Rogers after the football star was criticized for saying that he was going to seek alternative options when it came to the COVID-19 vaccine and was suspended from the Green Bay Packers.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols within club facilities rests with each club. Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers," the NFL said in a statement via US Weekly.

Underwood's husband then defended Rogers in a lengthy post to social media.

"I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated. The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people's health they would have daily testing for all," he said.

"I won't stand for that. It's time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it's too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers," Fisher concluded.

According to Billboard, Underwood previously liked a tweet that spoke out against mask mandates for school children.

The tweet included the line that compared masks to muzzles, saying kids "go to school all day every day wearing muzzles like rabid dogs," the outlet reports.

Underwood has not commented on her performance as of reporting.