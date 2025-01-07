Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Predicted To Win Album Of The Year at 2025 Grammys

Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter is expected to secure a win at the Grammys.

On January 6, Billboard released its 2025 Grammy predictions, which consisted of various singers who made an impact with their music releases. Among these artists was Beyoncé, who was mentioned due to her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter.

The music magazine revealed that Cowboy Carter was a strong candidate for the Album of the Year category at the Grammys.

It then elaborated that Cowboy Carter, a release that's nominated for Best Country Album, is expected to be the first country album to win the category since Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour in 2018.

It also threaded on the album's wide range of collaborators and featured artists, including Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Nile Rodgers, and many more.

The album's setlist was also considered a significant factor in the prediction, as Beyoncé's live performance of its tracks at the Texans-Ravens NFL game gained massive traction.

Aside from Cowboy Carter, one of its lead singles, Texas Hold 'Em was also nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

In other news, Beyoncé was congratulated by her father for claiming the No. 1 ranking on Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century. The diva also secured seventh place on the platform's Greatest Pop Stars of 2024 list.