Taylor Swift's Reign Continues: 'Eras' Honored as 'Tour of the Century' at IHeartRadio Music Awards

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has received multiple nods at the highly anticipated iHeartRadio Music Awards.

According to USA Today, Swift had reigned the nomination list for the upcoming awards show. The "Love Story" singer was nominated for ten awards. This included Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration for "Fortnight" due to her collaboration with Post Malone.

Swift's "Fortnight" was nominated for Best Music Video and Best Lyrics. Not only did she gain nominations for her title track from her album The Tortured Poets Department, but she was also recognized for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The singer claimed the nomination for Favorite Surprise Guest, which was earned by the guesting of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during her London show. Swift was also nominated for Favorite Tour Tradition due to her giveaways of "22" hats and her performances of surprise songs.

She was also nominated for the On Screen Award for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). Additionally, Swift is set to receive the Tour of the Century Award for The Eras Tour, which left a historic impact on touring and ticket sales.

The tour started on March 17, 2023, and ended on December 8, 2024. After its conclusion, The Eras Tour reportedly grossed $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

