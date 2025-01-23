Diddy Dragged Into Deepfake Controversy as AI Porn Targets Hollywood Stars from His 'Freak-Offs'

People with malicious intent are producing and exchanging deepfake porn featuring Hollywood figures engaging in explicit acts at the infamous "Freak-Off" gatherings hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Using advanced artificial intelligence technology, deepfakes are generated by software that analyzes an extensive collection of images and videos to replicate and develop content.

This altered creation presents a compelling yet deceptive portrayal of the person engaging in actions or uttering words that are entirely fabricated.

In the United States, there is currently no federal legislation in place to prohibit the creation of deepfakes.

Now, users are generating what they claim to be celebrities engaged in appalling acts at Diddy's parties and disseminating it within the depths of the Dark Web.

A few years ago, a list of celebrities gathered to celebrate Diddy's 53rd birthday. Among the attendees were Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Machine Gun Kelly, Mary J Blige, Drake, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, and Kehlani.

According to an insider who has had access to the videos making the rounds online, the content is described as "disturbingly realistic and horrific."

They told Radar Online, "They are very well-made and if you didn't know better than they'd think this was actual footage of these people getting up to unspeakable and depraved sexual activities at these parties."

Congress is deliberating legislation to regulate deepfakes, while certain states have already enacted laws banning the dissemination of deepfake pornography.

News of circulating deepfakes comes as Diddy has initiated a lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages against an individual who alleges possession of scandalous sex tapes involving the disgraced music icon.

In their view, Courtney Burgess and his legal representative, Ariel Mitchell, are aiming to capitalize on the widespread attention surrounding the former Bad Boy Records mogul, who faced sex trafficking charges in September.

Diddy has also filed a lawsuit against Nexstar Media, alleging that their cable news outlet, NewsNation, broadcasted Burgess' claims without conducting a thorough investigation into his reliability.

According to the lawsuit, there is no evidence to support the allegations that Diddy was involved in sexual assaults on eight celebrities, as the supposed videos simply cannot be found.

Diddy's lawyer Erica Wolff said in a statement to Variety, "These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth."

"Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool."

"This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs' right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated."

Amid the legal battle, Diddy has maintained his innocence against the sex trafficking accusations brought upon him following his arrest in September. Despite his plea, he continues to be detained, with his trial scheduled for May 5, as the judiciary has consistently denied his requests for bail.