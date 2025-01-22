Channel 4's New Docu 'Diddy in Plain Sight' in the Works, Promises 'Very Shocking Revelations'

A new documentary titled Diddy: In Plain Sight will reportedly investigate the crimes that landed Sean "Diddy" Combs behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.

According to The Sun, the new series, commissioned by Channel 4 in association with Lion TV, will take a closer look at the legal troubles the rapper is facing after he was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering offenses in September.

"As the clock ticks towards Diddy's trial, it gives an opportunity for those yet to have their voices heard in this case to speak up and give their testimony," the source stated.

"This in-depth programme will dive into all the charges, the highs and lows of Diddy's success, and what went on behind the scenes at his infamous White Parties. It will no doubt produce some very shocking revelations."

This isn't the only documentary currently underway about Combs. Netflix is currently developing its own called Diddy Do It?

Other productions like HBO's The Fall of Diddy, Peacock's The Making of a Bad Boy, and TMZ's Downfall of Diddy are also in the works.

According to the prosecution, they discovered things like thousands of bottles of lubricants at Combs' properties in Miami and Los Angeles while investigating. He could be sentenced to life if he is found guilty of racketeering.

Combs has entered a not-guilty plea to all the charges. To bolster Combs' defense that the contact was consensual with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, DailyMail reported that his lawyers are requesting videos that they claim will support their case. However, a protective order restricts their ability to obtain this evidence.

As the trial nears, fueled by upcoming documentaries, public interest in Diddy's story remains high.

Diddy: In Plain Sight is expected to air on Channel 4 later this year.