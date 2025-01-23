Diddy's Rape Accuser Claims He Threatened to 'Eat Her Face,' Offered Money to Say Sex Was Consensual

In her first broadcast interview, one of the women who accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault claimed that the music mogul threatened to "eat her face" during an altercation.

During an appearance on NewsNation's Banfield, the accuser spoke from a darkened room, her visage obscured, alongside her attorney. One such encounter was when she was ratting out on Combs for his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur's unsolved murder.

"That's when he threatened me that he was going to come after me, and he threatened he was going to eat my face." The woman said she initially didn't take him seriously and just thought he was a "bizarre human being."

In the suit, which The Mirror US has obtained, the woman alleges Combs threatened her and said she would "pay' for her remarks. One month later, she claims Combs' personal assistant invited her to visit their home, where Combs was allegedly waiting with a knife.

According to the lawsuit, he also threatened to give her a "Glasgow smile," an act of cutting someone's mouth from ear to ear.

The woman further alleges that during the incident, Combs violently assaulted her with a TV remote while making chilling statements about her life being in his hands. She alleges he tried to pay her off to say the sex was consensual, which she refused to do.

Combs himself has denied all the allegations against him. The rapper's spokespersons told The Mirror an investigation with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department determined the allegations to be unfounded and that Combs was nowhere near the vicinity at the time of the alleged assault.

"The report was thoroughly investigated, and it was determined that there was no evidence supporting the claims," said Jimmy Lee, a spokesperson for the sheriff's department. "We take these cases seriously."

The recent allegations are part of the contentious claims made against Combs, who has previously been indicted on federal-facing, racketeering, and sex trafficking charges. The charges are denied by Combs, who has pled not guilty in court.

Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, called him innocent in a statement.

"Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court."