Future's 'Mixtape Pluto' Release Ignites Drake Feud Rumors

Future has released his new album, Mixtape Pluto, and it is drawing comparisons to Drake.

Taking to social media, people have begun to compare the previous collaborators after Future allegedly sneak dissed Drake on the project.

Notably, one person shared a screenshot of Drake's song "What Would Pluto Do" from his For All the Dogs album.

"In retrospect, this is one of the most diabolical sneak disses i've ever seen. Not a single soul knew drake was dissing future except future himself," they shared.

Pluto is a name used in Future's Instagram bio, and the only part of his name that is emphasized. Additionally, with his new album, Mixtape Pluto, the name appears again in the Drake song.

Other people pointed to songs on the project that allegedly dissed Drake.

"Yup, future def dissing Drake on 'press the button' no doubt about it," added

The alleged disses on the project have made many compare both Future and Drake, with people picking sides in the debate.

"Maturing is realizing Drake needs Future more than Future needs Drake," shared one person.

"Future go apologize to Drake RN cuz at this rate you'll be working at Wendy's by 2025," added another.

Previously, Drake and Future had been collaborators and worked on the joint mixtape What A Time To Be Alive. They also appeared on several songs together, including: "Where Ya At" and "Fo Real." They also toured together, performing a part of the Summer Sixteen Tour.

Their final collaborations came in 2022 on the songs "I'm On One" and "Wait For U." Since then, the pair has allegedly had a fallout. While there are rumors that their feud is over a woman, those rumors have yet to be substantiated.