'Never Again!' Blake Shelton Regrets 20-Year-Old Tattoo as He Calls it One of His Worst Mistakes

Blake Shelton confessed that a tattoo he got two decades ago ranks among the worst decisions of his life. In a revealing video shared on the CMT Instagram account on January 22, he unveiled this long-held secret to fans.

The 48-year-old country music superstar spoke about her forearm tattoo in the clip, where he jokingly said, "They say that tattoos are addictive," while referring to the ink.

He added, "I got this tattoo about 20 years ago and decided it was, in the moment, one of the worst mistakes of my life, and I'm never doing that again."

Fans have wholeheartedly embraced the star's honest admission, flocking to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One enthusiastic fan expressed that if he were to remove the tattoo, they would love him even more.

Shelton's sentiments resonated with another fan who boldly stated that the tattoo is "pretty terrible."

Another chimed in with a slightly more positive spin, noting that at least his tattoo was more of a minimalist design. Yet another curious fan asked what the tattoo was even about.

Feeling a little curious about the tattoo, the CMT Instagram team shared details on its design that hunters should know—"deer tracks surrounded by barbed wire"—as noted from other sites online.

Aside from his tattoo reflections, Shelton has been busy with music, revealing the 2025 Friends & Heroes Tour dates in September. This all-star tour features a star-studded lineup, including Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins, and The Voice alum Emily Ann Roberts.

This 12-date North American tour will launch in Lexington, Kentucky on February 27 and will also see stops in Knoxville, TN; Boston, MA and Atlanta, GA, before winding up in State College, PA on March 22.

Blake Shelton is a celebrated country singer and a charismatic judge on The Voice, where he captivates audiences with his extraordinary talent and charm.