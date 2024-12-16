Blake Shelton Shares His Stepson Zuma's 'Humiliating' Incident With Vince Gill

Blake Shelton and his stepson had a hilarious mistake that involved fellow country singer Vince Gill.

In a video posted to the official CMT TikTok page, Shelton recalled the time that his wife Gwen Stefani's 16-year-old son, Zuma, accidentally dialed Gill over FaceTime.

"He thought he was calling his nanny Vince, and he called Vince Gill," Shelton explained in the video.

"I was walking through the house and I heard Vince Gill's voice kind of laughing. I looked and I saw Zuma throw the phone down," the singer recalled.

Shelton -- who has long touted that he is a proud stepdad of Stefani's three sons including 18-year-old Kingston and 10-year-old Apollo -- continued, "He was like, "'I don't know. There was some man that answered Vince's phone.' And I looked, and he had called Vince Gill, who was in Amsterdam - He FaceTimed him while he was in Amsterdam with The Eagles!"

Shelton and Gill spoke again after the incident and Gill shared why he even picked up the phone in the first place.

"Man, I was laughing," Gill said. "I thought you must have been drunk or something."

Shelton said Zuma has now turned out to be "the biggest Vince Gill fan in the world," and asked him to call the singer again on the phone.

"He's like, 'Can we FaceTime him again?!'"

But Shelton noted that would "never happen again, actually."

"That was humiliating for me!" he added.

Of course, Shelton was almost never a stepdad to Stefani's three sons to begin with. Stefani shared that she previously did not know who Shelton even was before they met due to both being coaches for the singing contest The Voice.

In an interview with The Guardian, Stefani confessed, "I never listened to country music, so while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him."

Stefani was also hesitant about their relationship and almost put a stop to it, but Shelton was persistent. Stefani wasn't eager to date given they were both in the middle of high-profile divorces -- her from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and him from fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert.

"We had just met, and it was chaos," Stefani told People. "Our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point. There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"

However, Shelton began writing the song "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," a duet they would release in 2016.

"I think he really wanted to impress me, because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to. And I love writing songs. That's everything to me. If I want to feel like I have any kind of purpose or any kind of value or anything, it's about writing a song. That's where I get my fulfillment," she said.

The pair ended up writing the song together and wed in 2021.