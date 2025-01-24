Diddy Seeks Dismissal Of 'Ludicrous' Allegations By Dawn Richard, Including Maybach Hostage Claims

Looks like Sean "Diddy" Combs is not playing with Dawn Richard, who filed a lawsuit against the former Bad Boy mogul in September last year—and he's calling the situation "ludicrous."

Diddy's legal team is moving to have the lawsuit thrown out, as first reported by AllHipHop, shortly after Diddy filed a $50 million defamation suit of his own on his end just days earlier.

Among the numerous allegations leveled against Diddy by Richard are claims of sex trafficking and labor trafficking, coupled with systemic emotional coercion and financial toll practices.

Her suit contains 21 causes of action, alleges multiple violations by several co-defendants, and positions Diddy as the central figure in a wide-ranging conspiracy of wrongdoing.

In the most shocking of several incidents described in Richard's lawsuit, she claims she was allegedly held captive in Diddy's Maybach.

She claimed she was threatened and berated in this encounter until her father participated, letting her get out of the situation.

Diddy's attorneys, in turn, have called the allegations made by Richard legally meritless and time-barred. They say that her allegations are largely based on complaints dating back to 2004-2011 and do not amount to trafficking or forced labor, as defined by law.

In its filing, Diddy's legal team said, "Even if the outrageous facts alleged were true (they are not), they do not support Richard's claims."

They argue that many of Richard's complaints are simply a reflection of grievances about her treatment in the industry rather than proof of coercion or exploitation.

Among Diddy's stills is the statute of limitations, in which he argues that most of Richard's accusations are barred by the time limits for raising those matters in court.

The docs further stated that Richard had signed several releases waiving her right to pursue these claims, the most recent one in 2021.

The suit references the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act, but Diddy's attorneys have dismissed the assertions as flimsy and lacking support. They claim the examples Richard gives do not qualify, as per the law.

In addition, Diddy's lawyers say Richard's complaint is unnecessarily vague, which they contend is a problem if one is trying to prove allegations of fraud, breach of contract, or infliction of emotional distress. They're asking the court to throw out the entire case.