50 Cent Roasts Diddy's Friendship Plea in Resurfaced Clip Amid Lawsuit: 'Stay Over There Playboy'

50 Cent posted on Instagram a 2018 clip of Sean "Diddy" Combs revealing that he wanted to be his friend.

In the throwback footage, Diddy can be heard saying, "Me and him could be friends. But he doesn't want to be my friend. I wanna be his friend so I could teach him everything I know so he could become a better money-getter since I'm the number one money-getter in the world."

The disgraced mogul continued, "50, please be my friend. Yo, 50, you're breaking my heart. Curtis, please be my friend."

True to his nature, 50 Cent responded with a dose of sarcasm. He posted the clip with the caption, "Nah something ain't right, stay over there [playboy]. LOL," in classic online provocation style.

50 Cent's post comes amid Diddy's $50 million defamation lawsuit against his grand jury witness Courtney Burgess and attorney Ariel Mitchell. As first reported by TMZ, he accuses Burgess and Mitchell of publishing injurious falsehoods.

Mitchell, in turn, said Diddy's lawsuit was a "pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims," adding that she would countersue.

While Diddy is still dealing with a slew of new legal matters, 50 doesn't seem too shaken as he continues to use his platform to spread a bit of fear into celebrities across the globe.

In addition to jabs thrown at Diddy, he has also re-opened the beef he had with other rappers like Rick Ross.

50 Cent solidifies his image as a hip-hop villain in his latest post, never quite knowing who his subsequent target will be.