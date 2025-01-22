Diddy Launches $50M Defamation Lawsuit Against Accuser, Lawyer, and NewsNation

In response to allegations against him, Sean "Diddy" Combs has taken legal action by filing a defamation lawsuit against an accuser, his legal representative, and NewsNation.

Legal records revealed that the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul initiated the lawsuit in New York on January 22, targeting Courtney Burgess, his attorney Ariel Mitchell, and Nexstar Media, which operates NewsNation.

During a recent legal proceeding, Burgess has been said to have given testimony in front of a grand jury and received a subpoena from the Department of Homeland Security. Despite the lack of concrete details regarding the alleged federal probe, Diddy's lawyers continue to view the accusations as slanderous and defamatory.

Nexstar Media Inc. was included in the legal documentation.

Burgess and his lawyer appeared on the show Banfield in November 2024 to address the accusations against Diddy.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Burgess and Mitchell were accused of concocting "malicious falsehoods" about Diddy in a bid to boost their social media presence, line their pockets, and tarnish the "I Need A Girl" rapper's character, career, and access to a just legal process.

During his NewsNation appearance, Burgess claimed that he had in his possession 11 flash drives containing videos of eight celebrities, six men and two women. He further alleged that a few of the individuals depicted were minors.

However, in a recent court filing, Diddy denied Burgess' claims, stating that there is no evidence of such tapes.

Currently incarcerated and awaiting a trial set for May 5, Diddy is pursuing compensation of at least $50 million, which includes punitive damages, to address the repercussions of the damaging and untrue remarks against him.

In a statement to Variety, Diddy's lawyer Erica Wolff said, "Sean 'Diddy' Combs taking a stand against the malicious falsehoods that have been fabricated and amplified by individuals seeking to profit at his expense."

"The defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth. Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs' a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated."

Meanwhile, Mitchell said in a statement to TMZ after Diddy's lawsuit was filed, "This is just a pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims."

"Diddy has time to sue but refuses to accept service for the lawsuits already filed against him. I look forward to countersuing and ensuring the court punishes not only Diddy but also his lawyers who filed this pathetic lawsuit for this frivolous and meritless filing."