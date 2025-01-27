Selena Gomez Reacts to Backlash Over Posting Video of Herself Sobbing Due to Trump's Deportations

Selena Gomez's latest post has been met with backlash, causing her to delete it.

On her Instagram account, Gomez shared a post to her Instagram Stories in which she's sobbing amid the mass deportations of Hispanics under the Donald Trump administration.

"I just want to say that I am so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don't understand. I wish I could do something," Gomez, whose father is of Mexican descent, began.

"I wish I could do something. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything," Gomez added before ending the video.

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans:



“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

Gomez received backlash for her post and under the video that was posted to X, people blasted the singer and actress for her video.

"This is called staged outrage," commented one person.

This is called staged outrage. — Dr. Michael Jones (@TruthorConseq12) January 27, 2025

"She found a way to make this about herself. Congratulations!" added another.

She found a way to make this about herself. Congratulations! — Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) January 27, 2025

"The attention you ordered," commented someone else.

the attention you ordered ^ — Matteo Conti (@realmatteoconti) January 27, 2025

The backlash become so severe that Gomez deleted the video from her Instagram.

"Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people," she wrote in a separate post.

Selena Gomez has deleted her emotional video crying due to Mexicans getting deported:



“Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people” pic.twitter.com/ayTCwlxZFz — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

In 2019, Gomez produced a documentary called Living Undocumented, that showed the lives of undocumented families as that live in the United States. She also penned an essay for TIME that discussed the topic of undocumented immigration.

"Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance," she said.

"But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country," she shared.

Last week, President Trump signed executive orders that cracked down on immigration as well as undocumented citizens living in the United States. This part of Trump's campaign promises as well as to send the undocumented individuals back to their home country.

However, this has not gone as planned and Mexico has denied a U.S. plane access to land I the country, NBC reports.

There were also escalated tensions between the United States and Colombia that resulted in trade concerns between the countries.