Selena Gomez Gives Glimpse of New Music Despite Saying She's 'Too Old' To Be a Pop Star

Selena Gomez sparked excitement among her fans with her latest Instagram update.

In a brief clip on Instagram Stories, Gomez was seen dressed comfortably in a white top and black headphones, implying that Gomez was listening to a snippet.

The "Same Old Love" singer then grabbed the camera and faced it towards the computer screen, only to be blocked by a colossal heart emoji, leaving fans intrigued if the pop star's new album is on the horizon.

Gomez re-focused the lens on herself, fueling the fiery anticipation even more.

Selena Gomez teases new music. pic.twitter.com/xrDgEkVXYC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2025

The singer did not say anything in the video, but she let out a playful expression that placed more intrigue in her upcoming project. Gomez then briefly shows a tight-lipped smile, indicating her excitement.

The news of Gomez teasing new music came out as a surprise since she has lately been under the radar regarding her music career.

Gomez, who had been busy with her work for the musical crime film Emilia Pérez, has previously shared her sentiments about living life as a pop star. In an interview, the 32-year-old singer claimed that she "might be a little too old for the pop star life."

Gomez then reflected on her acting career, saying how fulfilled she was in this new endeavor.

"I'm genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life because in a lot of ways, it's just the beginning," she said.