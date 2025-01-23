Bad Bunny Quits 'Hot Ones' Midway-Through Taping After Concerns for His Colon

Bad Bunny is on top of his game right now, but he cannot take the heat of some spicy wings.

The Puerto Rican music superstar appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones where he chowed down on hot wings while answering questions from host Sean Evans.

During the interview, Bad Bunny talked about his time on the WWE when Evans told him that he was the best celebrity wrestler to appear on the program.

"That's your opinion? No, that's a fact," the rapper retorted.

He then recalled when he was struck by a candlestick.

"Damian Priest hit me with the candlestick," he said. "'Cause I've always been listening since I was a kid, like, 'No, the candlestick, that doesn't hurt. That's like a wooden stick,' but f--k. That hurt a lot."

Bad Bunny then recalled one of his earliest performances and how he was more nervous for that than when he performed at Coachella. In the third grade, he performed the song "Mala Gente" at a talent show.

"I was 10 years old and I was definitely more nervous that day than the Coachella performance. I don't remember anything because I was in my own world. I just remember the floor 'cause that was... I was looking at the floor the whole presentation. It was like a fear that I had to beat, like the fear to be in front of people... it was part of my evolution as a person and as an artist," he shared.

As Bad Bunny continued to answer questions the increasing heat of the wings got to him and he was forced to quit halfway through. Afterwards, he shared his concern for his colon after consuming the spicy food.

"I'm feeling it, and I don't like it, because I'm worried about my colon," he shared. "I think I will be at the bathroom the whole trip from here to Puerto Rico."

While he tried to consume various dairy products to quell the heat, he was unable to finish the challenge.

"There's no way I'm going to eat all of those," Bad Bunny said, referring to the wings he still had ahead of him.

Bad Bunny has been hot on the promotional trial for his latest studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. This has included a surprise subway performance and a viral trend that has been set to the album's title track on TikTok.

In the trend, TikTok users showcase their life through pictures, a nod to the title of the song, which translates into I Should've Taken More Photos in English. Bad Bunny reacted to the several videos that he had seen of the trend with a teary-eyed video posted to his page. His video has since been liked over 18 million times.

To promote the album further, Bad Bunny is performing his first-ever residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and spans from July to August this year.