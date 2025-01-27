Snoop Dogg Responds to All the 'Haters' Over His Trump Inauguration Performance: 'Still 100 Percent Black'

Snoop Dogg is hitting back at critics after he has been the subject of various headlines due to his performance at an inauguration event for Donald Trump.

In a video on his Instagram account, Snoop slammed those have repeatedly blasted him on social media -- especially since he previously criticized anyone who would perform for Trump.

"It's Sunday man, I got gospel in my heart right now," the rapper began.

"For all that hate, I'm going to answer with love. Y'all can't hate enough on me. I love too much. Get your life right stop worrying about mine. I'm cool, I'm together. Still a Black man, still 100 percent Black," he said in a video of him in the car.

In the past, Snoop has had some harsh criticism for artists performing for Trump saying that anyone who performs for Trump's 2017 inauguration was a "jiga--o a-- n---".

After his performance, Snoop was slammed by those who pointed out the contradictions between his words in 2017 to his actions in 2025.

"Maaaaan I never thought that @SnoopDogg would be a sell out... selling your souls for money after he used to ridicule artists for supporting trump. Now he is one of them," one person wrote on X.

Hosts of the television talk show The View got in on the Snoop bashing after the performance. Ana Navarro took aim at Snoop after he seemingly did a 180 and likened him to an obedient animal.

"If you opposed and stood up against Trump in 2017, but you were there now. If you spoke up against Trump Jan. 7, 2021, but you were there now applauding him like a trained seal — Donald Trump has not changed, you've changed," Billboard reports that she said.

Snoop's tune began to change around 2024 when he stated that Trump had "done nothing wrong to me" in an interview.

"He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. So, I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," Snoop told The Times.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20 after besting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.