'The View' Host Blasts Snoop Dogg as a 'Trained Seal' for Performing at Donald Trump Event

Snoop Dogg cannot escape the harsh words he is receiving after performing at a Donald Trump inaugural event.

Snoop had previously been an outspoken opponent against Trump, and The View co-host Ana Navarro slammed the rapper for changing his tune on his past disapproval of the president while calling him a "trained seal."

"If you opposed and stood up against Trump in 2017, but you were there now. If you spoke up against Trump Jan. 7, 2021, but you were there now applauding him like a trained seal — Donald Trump has not changed, you've changed," she said, according to Billboard.

Snoop previously called out any artist that performed for Trump's 2017 inauguration.

"I'm gonna roast the f---- out of one you," he said at the time.

Despite this, Snoop was criticized for his most recent performance for Trump.

"Man, I never thought that @SnoopDogg would be a sell-out. Selling your souls for money after he used to ridicule artists for supporting Trump. Now he is one of them," an X user posted.

"These entertainers are just that, entertainers. Nobody should listen or care to understand their political views, they have completely separate lives from us and no ability to make political decisions. They're also all generally idiots who didn't even finish high school," another chimed in.

Snoop shifted his stance in 2024 and went on to praise Trump in an interview with The Times.

"He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. So, I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," he told the outlet.

Snoop was not the only artist to be criticized for perfuming at a Trump event as both Billy Ray Cyrus and Carrie Underwood were also scrutinized.

Prior to Underwood's performance at Trump's inauguration, some on social media reacted to the news and slammed her. Many urged others to boycott the singer on social media. Others called her a "has-been."

Some people called Cyrus' performance "disastrous" due to his horse voice as well as other technical difficulties that plagued the performance.

He has since resounded to the critics of the performance.

"I wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not," he said, via People.