Snoop Dogg Takes Heat After Performing at Trump Event Despite Strong Opposition in 2017

Snoop Dogg's latest performance is currently receiving backlash, especially after his previous opposition against Trump has remade its rounds.

Snoop performed at a pre-inauguration Crypto Ball for President-Elect Donald Trump, as per Fox News. The black-tie gala was hosted by crypto companies BTC Inc. and Stand With Crypto.

On social media, various clips showed Snoop letting off steam in his role as a DJ. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, dressed in his lavish suit, was seen hyping up his audience. Some of the attendees also appeared to be vibing with the rapper.

This, however, prompted Snoop's previous stance as a well-known Trump critic to be questioned.

Amid the circulating clips of his performance at the ball, Snoop's 2017 video criticizing the artists who performed at Trump's first inaugural event resurfaced.

In the throwback footage, Snoop harshly called them out, saying, "I'm gonna roast the f*** out of one you."

Snoop Dogg then: Anyone who performs for Trump at his inauguration is a "jigaboo a$$ n****" and an "Uncle Tom."



Snoop Dogg now: *Performs at a Trump inaugural ball.*



Interesting shift. pic.twitter.com/cZkOKXL39c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2025

Snoop's performance was followed by sheer disappointment and outrage from fans since it contradicted his earlier perspective against Trump and his supporters.

"Man, I never thought that @SnoopDogg would be a sell-out," one wrote on X. "Selling your souls for money after he used to ridicule artists for supporting Trump. Now he is one of them."

Maaaaan I never thought that @SnoopDogg would be a sell out… selling your souls for money after he used to ridicule artists for supporting trump. Now he is one of them.



Pathetic. https://t.co/qQYoaQ44Eb — LAKER GIRL (@LakersJo) January 18, 2025

"This didn't age well," another shared.

This didn’t age well 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/TuMoW230c2 — Ashley Caroline (@CarolineTheDime) January 18, 2025

"These entertainers are just that, entertainers," a third one opined. "Nobody should listen or care to understand their political views, they have completely separate lives from us and no ability to make political decisions. They're also all generally id**** who didn't even finish high school."