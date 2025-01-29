Chappell Roan Shares Emotional Message for Her Queer Fans: 'I See You'

Chappell Roan is standing strong with the queer community.

In a lengthy post to her Instagram account on Jan. 29, Roan spoke about her upcoming performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards and how the queer community has given her strength at this time.

"I love the performance we're preparing for you all. And girl no matter what, just know when I'm up on stage, all I'm really feeling in my heart is love to the queer community especially those in places where it is unsafe to be yourself. I see you," she said in her message.

"It's Grammy week. I am very emo," she also shared. "My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year. I hope you can understand that this has been incredible and scary and spiritual and confusing. I've been crying tears of joy and grief and feeling loved and lonely and free. Ultimately, I am grateful for every one of you who gave my music a little spin and showed your a** up to shows and festivals. Because yall are rockstars I feel like a rockstars :) D**n I am cheesy lowkey."

Roan isn't the only musician standing up for LGBTQ rights amid Donald Trump's ongoing legislations that have targeted members of the group. Lady Gaga made similar public comments of support.

"I am one of many people who support the [LGBTQ and other marginalized] communities. And we're not going down without a fight. We will stick together. It's going to be hard, but I'm up for it. We're up for it. And I just want everyone to know how deeply they're loved and not invisible," Gaga told Elle.

Madonna also posted to her social media accounts in the wake of the legislation and backed up the community with a message of support.

"It's so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years. 🏳️‍🌈💔 Don't give up the Fight!" she posted on Jan. 28.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, President Trump has issued an executive order that has banned transgender individuals from serving in the United States military. However, two LGBT groups have now sued over the order issued.

"I've been military my entire life. I was born on a military base," a student officer, Ensign Dan Danridge, in the Navy said, according to The Hill. "Every day I lace up my boots the same as everybody else. I pass the same tests as everybody else. Being transgender is irrelevant to my service. What matters is that I can complete the tasks that are critical to our mission."

Since then, Trump has also issued another executive order that was designed to cut federal support for gender transitions for those under the age of 19.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," the order reads.

The order goes on to claim that direction from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health is "junk science."

Meanwhile, Roan was a part of the first round of performers announced to perform at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Others slated to take the stage are Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.