Chappell Roan Doubles Down on Calling VMA Photographer a 'B**ch': 'This Is Not Normal'

Chappell Roan will not be silenced.

The music superstar has long been open about her struggles in the spotlight and often shared what it was like in the pitfalls of fame. In a new interview with the BBC, Roan addressed the backlash he faced after her infamous VMA confrontation with a photographer. Roan was unapologetic.

"I'm supposed to act normal? this is not normal! this is crazy! oh my god i feel so bad for the girls that have been taught that this is normal," she said.

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Roan gave a heated response to a photographer who seemingly told her to "shut the f up" as Roan adjusted her dress.

Roan clapped back at the photographer, saying: "Not me, b---h."

Elsewhere in the interview, Roan shared that she has not been afraid to turn down chances in the music industry, for example, doing lucrative performances.

"There's something [my grandfather] said that I think about in every move I make with my career. There are always options. So when someone says, 'Do this concert because you'll never get offered that much money ever again', it's like, who cares? If I don't feel like doing this right now, there are always options. There is not a scarcity of opportunity. I think about that all the time," she explained.

The star also shared that she believes that she could be even more successful in the industry if she weren't so outspoken.

"I think, actually, I'd be more successful if I was OK wearing a muzzle. If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, 'Stop, stop, stop, you're not OK', I would be bigger. I would be way bigger. ... And I would still be on tour right now," she shared.

Since rising to fame over the course of 2024, Roan has made several controversial comments regarding fame and how she has handled it. She previously had to clarify comments she made about regarding who she was voting for in the 2024 election.

"There's problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what's going on in your city," she told The Guardian, before later clarifying she was not voting for Donald Trump.

Roan also was forced to cancel a festival appearance such as All Things Go where she said that fame had become "overwhelming" for her.

The "Casual" singer also likened fame to that of an abusive relationship.

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," she said to The Face.