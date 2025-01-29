COIN Officially Disbands Due to Internal Conflict Between Members, Frontman Chase Lawrence Confirms

Chase Lawrence, the lead singer for the band COIN, has confirmed the group's disbandment In his newest post on social media.

On Instagram, Lawrence confirmed that he has now parted ways with the band's guitarist, Joe Memmel. The news came after the hiatus announcement of COIN's drummer, Ryan Winnen, who stepped away from band activities to "focus on personal matters."

Lawrence also claimed that the behaviors of Memmel and Winnen conflicted with his values.

"I believe in accountability and doing what's right," the frontman wrote.

"Three months ago, I made the decision to move forward without my drummer, and yesterday, I parted ways with my guitarist. Their behaviors directly conflict with my values, and I am devastated for anyone who has been affected by these actions."

Lawrence shared that "creating a space for love and joy through music" has always been his goal. However, the latest circumstances have led him to conclude the band's activities.

"These developments have led me to the decision that COIN can no longer continue as a band," he stated.

The "Take It Or Leave It" singer apologized to fans and expressed gratitude for the support they have given to the band.

"Refunds for the upcoming tour are available at the point of purchase," he added.

Lawrence then left an assuring note saying there's a lot to "figure out about the future" and that he's "not done making music yet."

"Really sad I never got to see COIN in person," a fan commented. "But Chase, your music has meant a ton to me over the years. I will absolutely be paying attention to whatever is next, wishing you the best."

Another one shared, "You were the heart of the band, Chase, time to shine solo."